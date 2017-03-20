March 20 Pinecrest Resources Ltd:

* Pinecrest announces $1,501,500 private placement

* Pinecrest Resources Ltd - intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement of up to 7.15 million common shares of co at a price of $0.21 per share

* Pinecrest Resources Ltd -proceeds of private placement will be used to advance exploration and development of co's 100% owned Enchi gold project in Ghana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: