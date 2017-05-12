May 12 Pinetree Capital Ltd:
* Pinetree Capital announces rights offering
* Pinetree Capital -each holder of common shares as at
record date will receive one transferable right for each common
share held
* Pinetree Capital -each right will entitle holder to
subscribe for one common share at c$2.10 per common share during
exercise period
* Pinetree Capital Ltd says net asset value per common
share as at march 31, 2017 was $2.25
* Pinetree Capital Ltd says a maximum of 4.5 million common
shares will be issued pursuant to rights offering
