BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 Ping An Insurance
* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 23,053 million versus RMB20,700 million
* Looking ahead to full year, "environment will be complex and challenging for china's economy"
* Qtrly total income RMB284,168 million versus RMB224,477 million year ago
* Qtrly net written premiums RMB 206,073 million versus RMB150,354 million Source text ID: (bit.ly/2ozQp8p) Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.