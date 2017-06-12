BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports FY group pre-tax loss 1.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
June 12 Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd:
* Total premium income for life insurance business for Jan to May period was RMB211.2 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ra54Ec) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks between Brussels and London would be negative for the United Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.