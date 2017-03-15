UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces to enter consumer food market
* Global Deep Ocean Fishing (Pingtan) industrial has begun development of a new processing factory in Pingtan comprehensive experimental area
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise says processing factory is expected to begin service upon completion of construction in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources