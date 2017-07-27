FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 12:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Pingtan marine enterprise announces agreement with jd.com to serve as sole supplier of fishing products to online customers

* Has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with jd.com

* Pursuant to agreement, jd will become exclusive online retailer for pingtan to sell its fishing products

* Pingtan marine enterprise - co will be jd's sole supplier for certain fishing products harvested from arafura sea, bay of bengal, indo-pacific waters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.