BRIEF-DHT says Marshall Islands court dismisses Frontline legal action
* Says high court of Marshall Islands has dismissed, with prejudice, legal action filed by Frontline
May 12 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market; it signs framework agreement to sell in e-commerce platform and to a restaurant chain
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - Pingtan will provide its deep ocean fish products directly to city shop and honglicun as a primer supplier
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - three parties will form a broad strategic cooperation in production, processing and supply management of pingtan's fishing products
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - expects to complete preparations and begin recognizing sales in Q4 of 2017
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed tripartite framework agreement with Shanghai City Supermarket Co, Shenzhen Honglicun Restaurant Co
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed a tripartite framework agreement to provide its fish products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash to expand its reach into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets.
