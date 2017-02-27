UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Pininfarina SpA:
* Signs commercial agreement with Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited
* Pininfarina to help Hybrid Kinetic develop an electric vehicle
* Value of the cooperation agreement is 65 million euros ($68.72 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources