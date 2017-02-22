UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:
* Pinnacle Entertainment reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.16
* Q4 revenue $637.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $632.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - in 2017, co anticipates capital expenditure related to maintenance to be between approximately $100 million and $110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources