May 10 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* Pinnacle entertainment reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q1 revenue $640 million versus I/B/E/S view $640.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - 2017 Q1 same-store financial results were adversely impacted by low table games hold percentage

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - April same-store net revenues increasing by 2.8 percent year over year

* Pinnacle Entertainment Inc - "have a positive outlook for remainder of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: