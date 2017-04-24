BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 24 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods reorganizes executive management
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - Mark Schiller will assume new role of executive vice president and chief commercial officer
* Michael Barkley will assume role of executive vice president and president, boulder
* Changes for both Schiller and Barkley will be effective May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: