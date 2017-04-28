BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
April 28 Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd
* FUM in pinnacle's affiliated investment managers were $25.0 billion as at 31 march 2017, up $1.7 billion or 7.3% from $23.3 billion as at 31 december 2016.
* NPAT and EPS guidance for fy2017 increased
* sees fy17 group npat of $12m or more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, June 14 A Korean-born architect on Wednesday sued a major architecture firm over the design of Manhattan's One World Trade Center, claiming that the building bears a "striking similarity" to a tower he designed in 1999 while in graduate school.