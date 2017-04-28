April 28 Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd

* FUM in pinnacle's affiliated investment managers were $25.0 billion as at 31 march 2017, up $1.7 billion or 7.3% from $23.3 billion as at 31 december 2016.

* NPAT and EPS guidance for fy2017 increased

* sees fy17 group npat of $12m or more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: