BRIEF-China Finance Online Co Q1 revenue $8.7 million versus $30.7 million
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 2 Pinnacle West Capital Corp:
* Pinnacle West reports 2017 first-quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pinnacle West Capital Corp - qtrly operating revenues $677.7 million versus $677.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $702.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.