May 2 Pioneer Energy Services Corp:
* Pioneer Energy Services reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.20 excluding items
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - revenues for q1 of 2017
were $95.8 million, up 34 pct from revenues of $71.5 million in
q4 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $89.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pioneer Energy Services says estimate total capital
expenditures for 2017 to be about $50 million, includes about
$20 million for fleet upgrades and additions
* Pioneer energy services corp- in q2 of 2017, drilling rig
utilization is estimated to average 72 pct to 75 pct
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp- production services segment
revenue in q2 is estimated to be up approximately 10 pct to 15
pct as compared to q1 of 2017
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp- production services segment
margin is estimated to be 22 pct to 25 pct of revenues in q2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: