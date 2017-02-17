AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Pioneer Energy Services Corp-
* Pioneer Energy Services reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.53
* Q4 revenue $71.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.34
* In Q1 of 2017, drilling rig utilization is estimated to average 70% to 73%
* Estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $45 million
* Production services segment margin is estimated to be 17% to 20% of revenues in Q1
* Q4 revenue, margin negatively impacted by lost revenue and about $1.1 million of additional costs related to lost pipe, pipe recovery efforts
* "Our customers are announcing larger capital spending programs in 2017 and demand for all of our four core services is increasing"
* Production services segment revenue in q1 is estimated to be up approximately 25% to 30% as compared to Q4 of 2016
* Drilling services segment margin is estimated to be approximately $7,300 to $7,700 per day in first quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.