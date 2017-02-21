Feb 21 Pioneer Food Group Limited

* Pioneer food group ltd - earnings per share of company for six month period ending 31 march 2017 is expected to be between 38 pct and 55 pct lower

* Heps for six months ending march 31 is expected to be between 278.2 and 345.0 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share