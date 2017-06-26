BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces purchase of Battleground Village
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina
June 26 Pioneer Global Group Ltd
* FY profit attributable HK$805.2 million versus HK$ 365.6 million
* FY turnover of company and subsidiaries HK$295 million versus HK$258.7 million
* Final cash dividend of HK3.0 cents per ordinary share has been proposed by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asx alert-Dexus establishes healthcare jv with Commercial & General-dxs.ax
* Cme group announces the launch of Australian wheat fob (platts) futures contract