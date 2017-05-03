UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 Pioneer Natural Resources Co:
* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Qtrly producing 249 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (mboepd)
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - maintaining capital expenditures for 2017 at $2.8 billion
* Q1 loss per share $0.25
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - funding 2017 capital program from forecasted cash flow of $2.2 billion and cash on hand
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - reducing forecasted 2017 oil production percentage as a percent of total production from 62% to 60%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.25 excluding items
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Q1 revenues and other income $ 1,468 million versus $685 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.