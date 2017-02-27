Feb 27 Pioneering Technology Corp

* Pioneering Technology Corp. announces $6 million bought deal private placement

* Pioneering Technology Corp - has entered into agreement with Echelon Wealth Partners pursuant to which Echelon has agreed to purchase 5.45 million units

* Pioneering Technology Corp - gross proceeds from sale of units will be used to repay existing indebtedness, fund business expansion, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: