BRIEF-Veneto Banca's former managers being notified of legal action against them
June 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca says:
March 28 Piper Jaffray Companies:
* Piper Jaffray companies says CEO Andrew S. Duff's total 2016 compensation was $5.99 million versus $5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2oedmdn) Further company coverage:
June 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca says:
PRAGUE, June 14 Czech lender Komercni Banka will be ready to meet higher capital requirements next year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after the central bank decided this week to make banks put more aside in case of hard times.
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.