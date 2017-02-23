UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank trims key rate to 9 pct, pledges more cuts
MOSCOW, June 16 The Russian central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, pledging more monetary policy easing this year amid a better economic outlook.
Feb 23 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Says Piramal Enterprises and Ivanhoé Cambridge announce partnership to invest in residential development in India
* Says Ivanhoé Cambridge to allocate an initial US$250m
* Says PEL will co-invest between 25% and 50% of each transaction
* Says investment focus shall include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi (NCR), Bangalore, Pune and Chennai
* Partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge, unit of CDPQ to provide long term equity capital to blue chip residential developers Source text - (bit.ly/2kP65CU) Further company coverage:
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million