* For year ended Dec 31,2016, net operating revenues $214.3 million - SEC filing
March 20 Piramal Enterprises Ltd:
* Piramal Enterprises completes acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt LLC Source text: (bit.ly/2n55MD8) Further company coverage:
* Approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart Source text: [@CCI_India approves subscription by eBay Singapore of CCPS issued by Flipkart and acquisition of eBay India by Flipkart] Further company coverage:
* Positive Belmont phase 2 trial results published in dermatologic surgery