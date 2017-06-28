BRIEF-Investors urge Mylan to fire director-letter
June 28 New York City And State Comptrollers, Calstrs Call On Mylan
June 28 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Says Rajesh Laddha will cease to be chief financial officer of Piramal Enterprises
* Rajesh Laddha moves to Shriram Capital Limited as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Martin Shkreli's lawyer did not run from his client's troubled public image, describing him as a misunderstood genius, as he began his defense in the former drug company executive's securities fraud trial on Wednesday.
June 28 An ex-general counsel of insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Tampa to having made a false statement to Florida's Medicaid program, prosecutors said, the latest former executive to be convicted in the case.