UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera says on the sidelines of the Monaco Grand Prix:
* tyre company will be re-listed in Milan in the last quarter of this year
* rules out a secondary listing, says "for the time being we believe dual listing is not convenient" (Reporting by Alan Baldwin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources