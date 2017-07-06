July 6 Pirelli says:

* successfully concludes refinancing of banking lines for 4.2 billion euro

* Marco Polo subscribes to capital increase for 1.2 billion euro aimed at debt reduction

* funds from capital increase used to reimburse for same amount part of pirelli’s debt, to reduce net debt/ebitda ratio to around 3 times

* shareholders decided to convert all special shares ordinary shares and to annul all treasury shares (Reporting by Milan newsroom)