BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Piteco SpA:
* FY revenue 14.1 million euros ($15.20 million) versus 13.4 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit 4.5 million euros versus 3.4 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.15 euro per share Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Arrow Electronics announces early results and increase of the maximum tender amount of its cash tender offer for certain of its outstanding debt securities
* TheStreet partners with Wibbitz to accelerate digital video production