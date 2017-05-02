BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Pitney Bowes Inc
* Reaffirming 2017 annual guidance
* Pitney bowes announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 revenue $837 million versus i/b/e/s view $817.1 million
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.70 to $1.85
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results