BRIEF-Alto Ventures receives initial option payments on Empress property, Northwestern Ontario
* Alto ventures receives initial option payments on empress property, northwestern ontario
June 9 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc:
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc names interim chief financial officer
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc - appointed David Toews, an experienced public company executive as its interim chief financial officer
* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc - david Toews succeeds Brian Kyle following a transitionary period that began on may 9, 2017
* Pivot technology solutions inc - most recently, Toews was CFO at nightingale Informatix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alto ventures receives initial option payments on empress property, northwestern ontario
* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in Sept
* Carnival corp qtrly u.s. Gaap net income of $379 million, or $0.52 diluted eps