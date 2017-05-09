May 9 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend, announces management change

* Qtrly revenue was $329.8 million, up 6.8% from $308.7 million in Q1 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in prescribed amount of C$0.04 per common share

* Brian Kyle has announced his intention to resign as chief financial officer

