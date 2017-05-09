BRIEF-QEP announces expansion of its board of directors
* Q.E.P. Co., Inc. announces expansion of its board of directors
May 9 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results, declares quarterly dividend, announces management change
* Qtrly revenue was $329.8 million, up 6.8% from $308.7 million in Q1 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in prescribed amount of C$0.04 per common share
* Brian Kyle has announced his intention to resign as chief financial officer
* Outlook for 2017 is unchanged
* Antioquia Gold Inc enters into an investor relations agreement and provides corporate update
* Enphase Energy Inc - on June 13, 2017, co entered into a master license agreement with Flextronics Industrial, Ltd