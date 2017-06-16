BRIEF-Libord Finance allots 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says allotted 4 million shares on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Pivotal Commware:
* Announced initial $17 million funding round with investments from The Thermo Companies, DIG Investment, along with Bill Gates, others Source text for Eikon:
SHANGHAI, June 22 Excitement over China's MSCI's inclusion continued to spur Chinese equities on Thursday, with banking shares taking the baton from consumer players in driving the blue-chip CSI300 index to the highest level in 1-1/2 years.
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.