BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Pixie Group Ltd
* Proposal to acquire JS Tuboh Base Metals Project-peg.ax
* Pixie expects that a capital raising of at least A$5 million would be conducted in conjunction with acquisition of Mineral Bull
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire 100% of Mineral Bull Pte Ltd
* In-principle acquisition price for deal is A$160 million
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share