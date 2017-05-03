May 3 Pixium Vision SA:

* And research partners report progress in multiple areas with IRIS and PRIMA during ARVO 2017 World Conference

* IRIS system shows highly significant correlation (p<0.001) between electrode stimulation site and visual percept location

* PRIMA system elicits visual perception, demonstrated via positive behavioral response in living animal models