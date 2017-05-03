BRIEF-UMP Healthcare says Jiang Tianfan resigned as executive director
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Pixium Vision SA:
* And research partners report progress in multiple areas with IRIS and PRIMA during ARVO 2017 World Conference
* IRIS system shows highly significant correlation (p<0.001) between electrode stimulation site and visual percept location
* PRIMA system elicits visual perception, demonstrated via positive behavioral response in living animal models Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending review status of its current clinical trial in allergic rhinitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zelda enters into strategic agreement with Knop Laboratories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: