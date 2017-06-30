June 30 PIXIUM VISION SA:

* PIXIUM VISION EXECUTES THE PLANNED DRAWDOWN OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF ITS BOND FINANCING AGREEMENT

* EXECUTED THE PLANNED SECOND DRAWDOWN OF AN 11 MILLION EUROS BOND FINANCING RESULTING IN A TRANCHE OF 4 MILLION EUROS