May 22 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA (PKO BP):

* Poland's largest bank, state-run PKO BP, expects its net interest income and net fee income to rise by single digits in 2017, Chief Financial Officer Bartosz Drabikowski tells reporters.

* "In the whole year we expect single-digit annual growth with respect to the result on interest and low single-digit growth with respect to the fee result," he says.

* Drabikowski also says that annual growth of the net interest income and net fee income would likely slow in the remaining quarters of 2017 compared with the first quarter.

* In the first quarter of 2017, the bank's net interest income rose by 11 percent to 2.05 billion zlotys ($549 million), while the net fee income increased by 12 percent to 710 million zlotys.