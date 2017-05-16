May 16 PKO BP

* Poland's largest bank PKO BP says it plans to redeem all subordinated bonds issued on Sept. 14, 2012, for a total nominal value of 1.6 billion zlotys ($422 million)

* The bank also says it plans to issue subordinated 10-year bonds worth up to 1.7 billion zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7957 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)