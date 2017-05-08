BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Plains All American Pipeline LP:
* Q1 adjusted net income per common unit $0.27
* Q1 revenues $6,667 million versus $4,111 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted net income per common unit $0.58
* Sees FY average daily volumes 5,400 mbbls/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing