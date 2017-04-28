Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 28 Plan Optik AG:
* 2017 continuation of positive development expected
* FY revenue increased by 10.2% from 6.90 million euros to 7.60 million euros ($8.31 million)
* For FY 2017 sees sales growth of around 5-10% as well as a constant EBIT margin
* FY EBIT of 0.46 million euros (2015: 0.13 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9149 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement