April 28 Plan Optik AG:

* 2017 continuation of positive development expected

* FY revenue increased by 10.2% from 6.90 million euros to 7.60 million euros ($8.31 million)

* For FY 2017 sees sales growth of around 5-10% as well as a constant EBIT margin

* FY EBIT of 0.46 million euros (2015: 0.13 million euros)