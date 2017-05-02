UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Planet Fitness Inc
* Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 revenue $91.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.4 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 11.1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 to $0.77
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $416.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Planet Fitness Inc - raises full year 2017 outlook
* Planet fitness inc - qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 11.1%.
* Planet Fitness Inc - expects 2017 system-wide same store sales growth in 7% to 8% range
* Planet Fitness Inc - dorvin lively has been promoted and will now serve as president and chief financial officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources