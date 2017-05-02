May 2 Planet Fitness Inc

* Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 revenue $91.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.4 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 11.1 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.74 to $0.77

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $416.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planet Fitness Inc - raises full year 2017 outlook

* Planet fitness inc - qtrly system-wide same store sales increased 11.1%.

* Planet Fitness Inc - expects 2017 system-wide same store sales growth in 7% to 8% range

* Planet Fitness Inc - dorvin lively has been promoted and will now serve as president and chief financial officer effective immediately