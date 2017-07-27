BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc
* Plantronics announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue $203.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 net revenues of $200 million to $210 million
* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47 to $0.57
* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61 to $0.71
* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP operating income of $23 million to $28 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $885.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: