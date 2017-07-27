FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of dispute, dies
Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of dispute, dies
Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of dispute, dies
Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of dispute, dies
Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of dispute, dies
Charlie Gard, 'beautiful little boy' at heart of dispute, dies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 27, 2017 / 8:09 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Plantronics Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Plantronics Inc

* Plantronics announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue $203.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 net revenues of $200 million to $210 million

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.47 to $0.57

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.61 to $0.71

* Plantronics Inc sees Q2 GAAP operating income of $23 million to $28 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.28, revenue view $885.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.