UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 1 Plantronics Inc-
* Plantronics announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue fell 0.4 percent to $209 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $211 million to $221 million
* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80
* Sees q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $217.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources