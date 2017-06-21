BRIEF-Amtek Auto says John Flintham resigns as vice-chairman & MD
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company
June 21 Platfields Ltd:
* Now been informed that Gert Louwrens Steyn De Wet & Fusi Patrick Rampoporo were appointed as liquidators
* Was liquidated by order of court on 15 December 2016
* Expected that listing will be terminated by JSE and salient dates will be announced in due course
SAO PAULO, June 23 Oi SA has unveiled a plan that facilitates the early repayment of small debts to suppliers and contractors, as Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier seeks to emerge faster from creditor protection.
NAIROBI, June 23 Kenya's central bank said on Friday it planned to extend the receivership of Imperial Bank by a year to help finalise a deal with a strategic investor to take a stake in the bank.