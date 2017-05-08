BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock
May 8 Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $862 million versus I/B/E/S view $835.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Platform specialty products corp - full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $800 million to $830 million reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Galway metals inc - received a notice of action issued in ontario superior court of justice
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs