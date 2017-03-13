Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 Staples Inc
Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
Staples inc - platinum equity will acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand for an undisclosed sum
Staples inc - following transition to new ownership, divested business will continue to operate under staples brand in australia and new zealand
Staples inc - morgan stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to staples
* Staples - divested business to continue to operate under staples brand in australia, new zealand for short period of time while new corporate brand is created Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.