BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals reports third quarter 2017 results

July 17 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals reports third quarter 2017 results

* Platinum Group Metals - Maseve mine delivered 6,925 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium & gold in concentrate during 3 month period ended may 31

* Platinum Group - estimates will need $10 million to $20 million of additional funding to maintain working capital covenants in 2017 under existing loan facilities

* Platinum Group - in near term, co's liquidity will be constrained as development at Maseve mine will utilize a majority of co's cash on hand

* Says earlier production guidance provided by company is no longer valid and should not be relied upon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: