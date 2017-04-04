BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q2 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.64
* Steel dynamics provides second quarter 2017 guidance and announces second quarter 2017 cash dividend
April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:
* Platinum Group Metals reports on Maseve Mine operations
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during March 2017 Maseve mine produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in concentrate
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - Maseve Mine production ramp-up is following a positive trend but is behind schedule
* Platinum Group - estimated calendar 2017 annual production guidance, based on current Maseve Mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e
* Platinum group metals - is working with BMO capital markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives
* Platinum Group - mill operator tailing technology reported that association of mineworkers and construction union issued a strike certificate on April 3
* Platinum Group - tailing technology advises they remain confident that they will be able to limit any potential disruptions if AMCU chooses to go on strike Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
* 92nd common stock monthly dividend increase declared by Realty Income