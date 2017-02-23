Feb 23 Platinum Investment Management Ltd

* HY net profit for the period attributable to members down 20.29 percent to A$95.4 million

* Hy total revenue down 16.04% to A$161.8 million

* "FUM will likely grow over time through increasing trend for australian investors to increase exposure to world stock markets"

* Directors have determined to pay an ordinary dividend of 15 cents per share, fully-franked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: