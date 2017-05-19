BRIEF-First Bank adds new commercial deposit division
* First Bank - has added a new commercial deposit division that will focus on deposits and cash management for commercial clients
May 19 Plato Capital Ltd
* Clarification to write-up published in Edge Malaysia dated 8 May 2017 and ECM Libra Financial Group Bhd's announcement
* Clarifies proposed transaction would not have material impact to earnings per share for financial year ending 31 December 2017
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.
* Adage Capital Partners L.P. Reports a 5.47 percent passive stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc as of June 9 - SEC filing