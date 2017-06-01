BRIEF-Dominion Energy Inc completes decommissioning milestone at Kewaunee Power Station
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
May 31 Plato Gold Corp
* Plato Gold announces signing of option agreements with Rudy Wahl for Good Hope Niobium Project
* Signing 2 option agreements, KL226 option agreement and KL37 option agreement to acquire 100% interest in Good Hope Niobium Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing