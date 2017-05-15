UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV says following retirement, harvey will continue to serve as an advisor to playa through year end 2017
* Playa Hotels & Resorts announces retirement of cfo Larry Harvey; Ryan Hymel named as successor
* Playa Hotels & Resorts says Ryan Hymel, currently svp and treasurer, has been appointed by board to succeed Harvey as cfo, effective july 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources