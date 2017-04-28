April 28 Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - on April 27, 2017, co, unit
entered an amended and restated senior secured credit agreement
- SEC filing
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility
amends and restates that certain credit agreement, dated as of
august 9, 2013
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility
consists of a $100 million revolving line of credit with a
maturity date of April 27, 2022
* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - restated credit facility also
consists of a $530 million term loan with a maturity date of
April 27, 2024
Source text: (bit.ly/2pte35I)
Further company coverage: